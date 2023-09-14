Advertise with Us
1 critically injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-240 E

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a four-vehicle crash on I-240 Eastbound at Poplar Avenue.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 8:11 p.m.

Memphis police say one vehicle overturned.

Traffic is now clear.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

