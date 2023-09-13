Your First Alert to a dry and mild pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds continue stream into the Mid-South from the West, but a rain-free pattern is firmly in place and will remain for several days. We’ll also enjoy low humidity and slightly cooler than average temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

