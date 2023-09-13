Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

WLOK Radio host encourages voters to get informed

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Mayoral Forum hosted by Action News 5, the Commercial Appeal, and the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County will take place Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m. at the University of Memphis Rose Theatre.

Chip Washington with WLOK Radio joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas ahead of the big night to encourage people to get informed about the candidates and to talk about the importance of getting out to vote.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cynthia Freeze
Endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom found safe, police say
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Tamia Taylor search
‘We’re not giving up’: Young mother’s disappearance sparks search by friends and family

Latest News

WLOK Radio host encourages voters to get informed
Bill Brand
Former Alcorn School District superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying student attendance records
Roberto Nunez
Man arrested after falling asleep while driving, causing fatal crash
TBI issues silver alert for Bartellet man missing
TBI issues Silver Alert for Bartlett man missing