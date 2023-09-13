WLOK Radio host encourages voters to get informed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Mayoral Forum hosted by Action News 5, the Commercial Appeal, and the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County will take place Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m. at the University of Memphis Rose Theatre.

Chip Washington with WLOK Radio joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas ahead of the big night to encourage people to get informed about the candidates and to talk about the importance of getting out to vote.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

