Unknown patient at ROH identified after being unconscious for weeks

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, September 8, the Memphis Police Department asked for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who had been unconscious at Regional One Hospital for at least three weeks.

Police say the man was dropped off at ROH by a man only known by the name “Edwin” after he was discovered wandering aimlessly in South Memphis.

The patient has since been identified.

