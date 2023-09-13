Advertise with Us
Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people at a Louisiana school, officials said.

The teen suspect is 14 years old and a student at the school, according to officials.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

One person was killed, a second victim was transported to an area hospital and a third was airlifted to medical care, officials confirmed.

St. Helena College and Career Academy
St. Helena College and Career Academy(WAFB)

A motive is undetermined at this time.

The St. Helena Parish School District said school is canceled until Friday, as well as the school’s football game.

