TBI issues Silver Alert for Bartlett man missing

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Bartlett.

John Coscia was last seen in Amarillo, Texas on September 12.

Coscia is a 75-year-old man who is 5′10′' tall and 193 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

There is no known clothing description at this time

According to TBI, he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Coscia, contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

