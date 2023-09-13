TBI issues Silver Alert for Bartlett man missing
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Bartlett.
John Coscia was last seen in Amarillo, Texas on September 12.
Coscia is a 75-year-old man who is 5′10′' tall and 193 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
There is no known clothing description at this time
According to TBI, he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have seen Coscia, contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
