Suspect breaks into ATM on Cooper Street, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is searching for a suspect who broke into an ATM on Cooper Street.

On September 13, officers responded to a call regarding a theft in the Cooper-Young area.

Officers made the scene and spoke with a worker with who advised them that she arrived at the location and discovered the ATM door open and that the machine was empty.

The worker told the officers that when she left the business yesterday, the ATM machine was perfectly fine.

Officers spoke with the manager of the ATM machine, and he advised that money was taken from the ATM machine.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the ATM door had been broken and damaged from forced entry. See photos.

There is no suspect information at this time.

