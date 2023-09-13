Advertise with Us
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic on I-40

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic on Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the overturned vehicle at 4:37 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near Warford Street.

The eastbound right two lanes are blocked as well as the right shoulder.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured.

