Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic on Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the overturned vehicle at 4:37 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near Warford Street.

The eastbound right two lanes are blocked as well as the right shoulder.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.