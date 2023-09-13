MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting and theft at the Southland Mall.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at around 4:40 p.m., two unknown men entered the business, appearing to shop.

They grabbed about $3000 worth of various merchandise and ran out of the business past the point of sale.

MPD releases new footage from Southland Mall shooting; police search for 2 suspects (Memphis Police Department)

When they got to the parking lot, they fired several shots into the business, causing damage. The business was occupied by employees and customers at the time of the assault.

The men left the scene in a white vehicle.

One suspect was of medium build, approximately 5′10, wearing a black hat, a lime green shirt, and black pants.

The second suspect was also of a medium build, approximately 6′0, low haircut, wearing a shirt with multi-colored patterns and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

