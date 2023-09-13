Former Alcorn School District superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying student attendance records

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Former Alcorn School District superintendent Bill Brand pleaded guilty to falsifying student attendance records, according to State Auditor Shad White.

Brand falsified the records in October and November 2020. He was indicted and arrested in August 2021 for false representation to defraud the government.

He used a school district employee’s Student Management Account without their knowledge to falsify documents submitted to the Mississippi Department of Education.

The records were intentionally falsified in an effort to increase the amount of funds that the state provided to the school system.

“As we have seen this week at Jackson Public Schools and other school districts around the state, falsifying education data like test scores or attendance records is harmful and wrong. Bad, fraudulent data misleads the public about the state of our schools. If attendance records are falsified, it costs the taxpayers money. It’s important for students to actually be in school and learning, not be a mirage on a false attendance record.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking here or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.