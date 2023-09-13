Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Alcorn School District superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying student attendance records

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - Former Alcorn School District superintendent Bill Brand pleaded guilty to falsifying student attendance records, according to State Auditor Shad White.

Brand falsified the records in October and November 2020. He was indicted and arrested in August 2021 for false representation to defraud the government.

He used a school district employee’s Student Management Account without their knowledge to falsify documents submitted to the Mississippi Department of Education.

The records were intentionally falsified in an effort to increase the amount of funds that the state provided to the school system.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking here or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

