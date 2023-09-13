First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks Wednesday; quiet pattern sticks around

WEDNESDAY: Clouds may hang around a bit for parts of mid-week with the front just south of the region. With that, a chance for a shower or two can’t be ruled out, generally south of I-40. Highs will rebound to the upper 70s and lower 80s – well below average for mid-September. Skies will remain variably cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the middle 50s north and east to the lower and middle 60s elsewhere.

THURSDAY: Dry air hangs around and our pattern remains quiet across the Mid-South as we roll into the latter parts of the work week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will turn clear again overnight with lows will turn cool, in the 50s to near 60 by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine turns more dominant again by the end of the work week across the Mid-South by Friday. Highs will run toward the lower to middle 80s. Another system will move toward the region by Saturday – kicking up a risk for a passing shower or two – primarily near and east of I-55. We’ll trend drier and gradually turn warmer again through next week. Highs will creep back deeper into the middle 80s by mid-next week.

