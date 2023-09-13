Ex-MPD officer turns self in on federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer turned himself in following a federal indictment related to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Desmond Mills’ lawyer says Mills turned himself in Wednesday morning.

Mills, Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were served a federal indictment for four counts:

Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene

Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference

Conspiracy to witness-tamper

Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

Action News 5 is reaching out to lawyers to see if the other officers are in the process of turning themselves in.

The officers are all charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, for the death of 29-year-old Nichols.

Tyre Nichols died in the hospital several days after he was beaten. The attack was captured on video.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

A trial date is expected be set on September 15 at the former officers’ next court appearance.

