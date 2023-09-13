Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’

By Walter Murphy and Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova Elementary School student will undergo a mental evaluation after creating a threatening list of classmates’ names in a composition book entitled “Death Note,” according to the police report.

Police say the child got the idea from “a horror movie” where “the devil writes names in a notebook and the individual whose name is in the book dies,” a plot likened to that of “Death Note,” a popular Japanese manga series that was adapted for television and later a film under the same name.

The movie is rated as not suitable for children under 17.

“They have those ratings for a reason, so I am sure if that was a horror movie, it was probably not age-appropriate for someone, especially under the age of 12,” said local school psychologist Dr. Karen Streeter.

According to the police report, the “Death Note” had three students’ names written inside. It was reportedly shown to other students before a teacher found out and confiscated it.

While investigators were looking into the incident, the teacher also informed them that the same student had threatened to bring an AK-47 to the school previously.

The child was taken to Lakeside in Bartlett to undergo mental evaluations.

Dr. Streeter called the news “disturbing.”

“Luckily someone was paying attention to this child and they were able to intervene before tragedy could occur,” Dr. Streeter said.

Dr. Streeter says every parent needs to remain hyper-vigilant with what their child watches, reads, and with whom they interact.

“We’re going to see more and more of this,” said Dr. Streeter. “All of us adults have to be there to watch out for our babies.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Splashing water
Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet
Road Construction Ahead
Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Eric Otten
Collierville man accused of murdering wife caught in Texas, police say

Latest News

Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Peabody Elementary School to remain closed until ‘at least fall break’ due to mold
MPD, family continue to search for 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Police footage released showing death of Jaylin McKenzie by Memphis police
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’