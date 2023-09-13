Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova Elementary School student will undergo a mental evaluation after creating a threatening list of classmates’ names in a composition book entitled “Death Note,” according to the police report.

Police say the child got the idea from “a horror movie” where “the devil writes names in a notebook and the individual whose name is in the book dies,” a plot likened to that of “Death Note,” a popular Japanese manga series that was adapted for television and later a film under the same name.

The movie is rated as not suitable for children under 17.

“They have those ratings for a reason, so I am sure if that was a horror movie, it was probably not age-appropriate for someone, especially under the age of 12,” said local school psychologist Dr. Karen Streeter.

According to the police report, the “Death Note” had three students’ names written inside. It was reportedly shown to other students before a teacher found out and confiscated it.

While investigators were looking into the incident, the teacher also informed them that the same student had threatened to bring an AK-47 to the school previously.

The child was taken to Lakeside in Bartlett to undergo mental evaluations.

Dr. Streeter called the news “disturbing.”

“Luckily someone was paying attention to this child and they were able to intervene before tragedy could occur,” Dr. Streeter said.

Dr. Streeter says every parent needs to remain hyper-vigilant with what their child watches, reads, and with whom they interact.

“We’re going to see more and more of this,” said Dr. Streeter. “All of us adults have to be there to watch out for our babies.”

