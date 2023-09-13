Advertise with Us
Cooler & drier through the rest of the work week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy but dry day ahead. A few showers could trickle into Northwest Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas but most if not all the activity will be sticking to our South. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions through the day with highs below average, only reaching the low 80s into the afternoon hours. Enjoy this slight taste of fall as temperatures will warm to around average into our next work week.

TONIGHT: A cool night ahead with lows in the low 60s and some outlying areas could dip into the 50s. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Almost a carbon copy of today with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs once again in the low 80s and winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday will be another dry day and a tad warmer; temperatures will reach into the mid 80s. Same story for Saturday but with a slight rain chance. Most will stay dry with a stray shower along and east of I-55 is possible. The end of the weekend will be dry with highs back to the low 80s. Enjoy it because as we head through our next work week highs will trend warmer, closer to average into the mid 80s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

