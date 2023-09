MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Comedy star Adam Sandler is headed to Memphis during his next tour.

He announced the I Missed You Tour on Wednesday, with a stop at FedExForum on Thursday, November 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

