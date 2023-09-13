Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1st phase of expansion at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to open next month

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first phase of the expansion at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will open in October.

The four-story, $95.4M project got started in fall 2021. Hospital staff said they’re looking forward to the completion in late spring or early summer of 2024.

“The children and the Mid-South and beyond are able to get expert care,” explained David Henson with the hospital. “It will help us with continuing to look for scientific discovery and helping kids in the community.”

The blood bank will open to the community first. Several other phases will follow over the next few months.

Fourteen additional beds are being added to the 60-bed NICU. There will also be an upgrade to the cardiovascular unit.

The expansion is special for hospital staff but also for the workers making it happen.

“The MRI Cath Suite itself is a special suite because there are only a few of them in the nation,” explained Davarious Thompson with Turner Construction. “To me it’s special because I had an opportunity to be a part of the buildout.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
Cynthia Freeze
Endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom found safe, police say
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Dash cam footage shows police pursuing a white vehicle before McKenzie gets out and is shot.
Police footage released showing death of Jaylin McKenzie by Memphis police

Latest News

1st phase of expansion at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to open next month
Interview: YWCA on Tabitha Brown's upcoming visit to Memphis
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
Suspect breaks into ATM, still at large, police say
Suspect breaks into ATM on Cooper Street, still at large, police say