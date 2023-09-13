1st phase of expansion at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to open next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first phase of the expansion at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will open in October.

The four-story, $95.4M project got started in fall 2021. Hospital staff said they’re looking forward to the completion in late spring or early summer of 2024.

“The children and the Mid-South and beyond are able to get expert care,” explained David Henson with the hospital. “It will help us with continuing to look for scientific discovery and helping kids in the community.”

The blood bank will open to the community first. Several other phases will follow over the next few months.

Fourteen additional beds are being added to the 60-bed NICU. There will also be an upgrade to the cardiovascular unit.

The expansion is special for hospital staff but also for the workers making it happen.

“The MRI Cath Suite itself is a special suite because there are only a few of them in the nation,” explained Davarious Thompson with Turner Construction. “To me it’s special because I had an opportunity to be a part of the buildout.”

