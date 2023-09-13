Advertise with Us
14-year-old threatens to shoot up school in Brighton, arrested and charged for threat, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIGHTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a 14-year-old student they say threatened the school with a mass shooting.

On September 13, a faculty member at Brighton High School was made aware of a Snapchat post where threats were made to “shoot up the school”.

The suspect responsible for making and sharing the threatening post has been identified as a 14-year-old male, BHS student from Atoka, Tennessee.

Brighton PD officers interviewed the suspect.

After the investigation, the juvenile was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property.

The juvenile was then released to his parents and will be due in Juvenile Court later on this month.

The teen was also removed from school.

