1 dead after truck hits utility pole on Tchulahoma Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead.

After 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash on Tchulahoma Road near Shelby Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that a truck struck a utility pole and a man had been injured.

The male victim was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

There is no other information at this time.

