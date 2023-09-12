Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a dry and mild pattern in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool, dry air is streaming into the Action News 5 coverage area this evening making way for a great streak of weather for the next several days. We can expect below average temperatures, low humidity, just one slight chance of rain for the rest of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

