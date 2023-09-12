Showers continue for our Tuesday but cooler & dry conditions are on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue for some into the afternoon with an isolated storm possible in the mix. This rain is ahead of a cold front that will be sweeping across the Mid-South today ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the rest of the work week. Highs today will be around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday due to the frontal passage, only reaching the upper 70s. Showers will clear out for our evening ahead and cooler, below average temperatures are in store through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A good mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs in the low 80s. Rain will sit just to our South during the day but a stray shower cannot be ruled out mainly in portions of North Mississippi.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Below average conditions prevail with highs stay in the low 80s through the weekend. Lows will dip into the low 60s with some areas into the 50s. Chances for rain do come back for the weekend mainly for Saturday. Right now, it does not look widespread, the best chance being along and east of I-55. Into our next work week temperatures are trending warmer, near average for this time of year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.