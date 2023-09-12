Advertise with Us
Police footage released showing death of Jaylin McKenzie by Memphis police

Dash cam footage shows police pursuing a white vehicle before McKenzie gets out and is shot.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released footage of the death involving Jaylin McKenzie at the hands of Memphis police officers.

McKenzie, 20, was shot and killed in December 2022 after officers attempted a traffic stop.

The video shows officers pursuing a white vehicle. Once that vehicle comes to a stop, McKenzie gets out and runs away.

Nine gunshots can be heard; officers are then seen standing around McKenzie’s lifeless body, where they pull a gun from his side.

“Any death is tragic; incidents like this are difficult for all involved,” District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. “Our office is committed to transparency in these cases, which means prompt release of video so the public can view it for themselves.”

Three videos show the moments leading up to and immediately following the deadly shooting.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the shooting, and will provide their findings to the District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

WARNING: This video has been cut to not show McKenzie’s lifeless body. The rest remains unedited. Viewer discretion is advised.

