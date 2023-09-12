MAS to offer $15 adoptions for National Adoption Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is once again observing Best Friends Animal Society’s National Adoption Weekend by offering $15 adoptions for cats and dogs between Friday and Sunday.

According to shelter officials, there are currently more than 300 pets waiting for their perfect family at MAS.

Normal adoption fees vary from $20 to $80.

All fees include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchips, heartworm tests and treatment medications, collars/leashes, and customized ID tags.

This is the sixth year that Best Friends Animal Society has held the national adoption promotion in partnership with over 500 animal shelters and rescues around the country.

MAS’ “Waived Fee Wednesdays” are also still in effect until September 20.

MAS is open daily from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove.

Information about the adoption process, adoptable pet listings, and more is available at memphisanimalservices.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.