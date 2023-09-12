Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MAS to offer $15 adoptions for National Adoption Weekend

MAS to offer $15 adoptions for National Adoption Weekend
MAS to offer $15 adoptions for National Adoption Weekend(Memphis Animal Services)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is once again observing Best Friends Animal Society’s National Adoption Weekend by offering $15 adoptions for cats and dogs between Friday and Sunday.

According to shelter officials, there are currently more than 300 pets waiting for their perfect family at MAS.

Normal adoption fees vary from $20 to $80.

RELATED — MAS announces interim director

All fees include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter, microchips, heartworm tests and treatment medications, collars/leashes, and customized ID tags.

This is the sixth year that Best Friends Animal Society has held the national adoption promotion in partnership with over 500 animal shelters and rescues around the country.

MAS’ “Waived Fee Wednesdays” are also still in effect until September 20.

MAS is open daily from 12 to 4 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove.

Information about the adoption process, adoptable pet listings, and more is available at memphisanimalservices.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Splashing water
Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet
Road Construction Ahead
Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Eric Otten
Collierville man accused of murdering wife caught in Texas, police say

Latest News

K9 Rex sits happily with his toy three days after he was struck by lightning while off-duty at...
K9 officer struck by lightning now recovering at home, say Dyersburg police
Rescuer calls for help to save dog named ‘Dude’
Rescuer calls for help to save dog named ‘Dude’
Rescuer calls for help to save dog named ‘Dude’
Riona with her friends at Tails of Hope
Memphis dog that was set on fire finds fur-ever home after nearly year-long recovery