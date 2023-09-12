Man killed in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. on N. Hollywood Street near Vollintine Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A woman was detained, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.