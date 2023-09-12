Advertise with Us
Man killed in Berclair shooting

MPD generic
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. on St. Pierre Boulevard.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

