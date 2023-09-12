Man killed in Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. on St. Pierre Boulevard.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

