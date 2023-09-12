Man arrested after falling asleep while driving, causing fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged after falling asleep while driving and causing a fatal crash on Monday.

Roberto Nunez, 22, is charged with failing to exercise due care, violation of financial law, not having a driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Nunez was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with an unknown passenger going south on Airways Boulevard near Wilson Street.

While driving he fell asleep behind the wheel, hit a curb, and crossed seven lanes of traffic, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle that Nunez was driving was soon hit by a 2022 Kia Telluride.

After the accident, he ran from the scene to his home on Cherry Valley Road and was taken into custody from there, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The passenger who was in the vehicle with Nunez was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nunez told officers that before hitting the curb he fell asleep, according to police.

He did not have a valid driver’s license and he had no insurance.

Nunez is expected to appear in court on Sept. 13.

