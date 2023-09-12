First Alert Forecast: scattered showers Tuesday; seasonably mild mid-late week

TUESDAY: Grab an umbrella as you head out the door - a cold front is on the move toward the Mid-South that will bring a chance for scattered showers to the region. Expect the scattered shower chances to be at their highest through mid-day. The clouds and rain showers will tend to keep temperatures at bay. Expect highs in the 70s to near 80. Clouds will hang around through the overnight periods with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds may hang around a bit for parts of mid-week with the front just south of the region. With that, a chance for a shower or two can’t be ruled out, generally south of I-40. Highs will rebound to the upper 70s and lower 80s – well below average for mid-September. Clouds will gradually clear through Wednesday night with lows falling back into the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine turns more dominant again by the end of the work week across the Mid-South. Expect highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another system will move toward the region by Saturday – kicking up a risk for a passing shower or two – primarily near and east of I-55. We’ll trend drier and gradually turn warmer again through next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

