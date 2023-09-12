Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five former Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols now face federal charges.

Emmitt Martin III, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were served a federal indictment for four counts:

  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Excessive force and failure to intervene
  • Deprivation of rights under color of law: Deliberate indifference
  • Conspiracy to witness-tamper
  • Obstruction of justice: witness-tampering

The officers are all charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, for the death of 29-year-old Nichols.

Tyre Nichols died in the hospital several days after he was beaten. The attack was captured on video.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

A trial date is expected be set on September 15 at the former officers’ next court appearance. By then, it will be decided if there will be one joint trial or separate trials for the suspects.

