Endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom found safe, police say

Cynthia Freeze
Cynthia Freeze(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch is canceled for an endangered 50-year-old woman who is reported to have been kidnapped, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cynthia Freeze went missing on Monday at 11:00 p.m. from Faxon Avenue near Tillman Street.

Freeze’s daughter said that she received a phone call from an unknown person stating that her mother was being held for ransom.

She has been located and is safe, according to MPD.

