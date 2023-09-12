Advertise with Us
City Watch issued for endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom, police say

Missing 50-year-old, Cynthia Freeze
Missing 50-year-old, Cynthia Freeze(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch is issued for an endangered 50-year-old woman who is reported to have been kidnapped, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cynthia Freeze went missing on Monday at 11:00 p.m. from Faxon Avenue near Tillman Street.

Freeze’s daughter said that she received a phone call from an unknown person stating that her mother was being held for ransom.

Freeze is described as having brown hair, 5′6″, weighing 135 pounds, and has a hump in her back. There is no description of what she was last wearing, according to police.

There is no suspect information.

