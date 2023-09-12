Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Arson investigation underway after Arkansas police department’s squad cars torched in city hall parking lot

Hughes PD squad cars after they were set ablaze early Tuesday morning
Hughes PD squad cars after they were set ablaze early Tuesday morning(Hughes Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES, Ark. (WMC) - Three squad cars belonging to the Hughes Police Department in St. Francis County were set ablaze early Tuesday morning.

According to Hughes Mayor Lincoln Barnett, the vehicles were found fully engulfed in flames in the city hall parking lot. The mayor said it is suspected this incident was arson.

Barnett said he has requested Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Splashing water
Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet
Road Construction Ahead
Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site
Eric Otten
Collierville man accused of murdering wife caught in Texas, police say
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game

Latest News

Federal grand jury indicts 5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Peabody Elementary School to remain closed until ‘at least fall break’ due to mold
Police footage released showing death of Jaylin McKenzie by Memphis police
Peabody Elementary
Peabody Elementary School to remain closed until ‘at least fall break’ due to mold
1 injured in shooting at Millington CDL driving school