901 Now: Whitehaven couple expands their community-based coffee shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A locally-owned Black coffee shop is expanding outside of its Whitehaven roots into Uptown, with one goal in mind, bringing people together in the 901 now.

“Do you want a medium or a large? Do you want it hot or iced? Do you want a lot of caffeine or a little caffeine? Sweet or not sweet? We do that, we make it real simple,” Alicia Bracewell, Manager at Muggin’ Coffeehouse, said.

No matter how you like your cup of Joe, making coffee accessible to everyone is the flavor in mind.

“A lot of times when we go to different coffee shops, they have these fancy names and weird mixtures or whatever, but we don’t,” Bracewell said. “Anyone who doesn’t know anything about coffee can come in and order from Muggin’. Most of our employees actually have no coffee background.”

For Muggin’ Coffeehouse, serving the Whitehaven community since 2020 has been all about bringing community back to the community.

Muggin Coffeehouse now has two locations, in Midtown and Uptown. (Action News 5)

“Everywhere we go, we make it better,” Bracewell said. “We are able to give jobs, we are able to give out scholarships, we are able to help everyone around us.”

Now, to Uptown they go.

In addition to its Whitehaven location, the new Uptown location will serve its Zippin Pippin, Muggin’ Mane and more importantly, its sense of community.

“We have good coffee, it’s no gimmicks,” Bracewell said. “We don’t have to make commercials, we don’t have to have crazy artwork on the side of our building so it’s a beautiful location, it’s a whole vibe.”

And that’s why they say they’re a star in the community, strategically placing their shops in your neighborhood.

The new Uptown location is located on Main Street in the Malone Park Commons development.

