Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Splashing water
Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet
Road Construction Ahead
Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site
Eric Otten
Collierville man accused of murdering wife caught in Texas, police say
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Man killed in shooting on Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Berclair shooting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance