Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 men injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-55

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-55
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-55(Source: MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are injured after a two-car crash on I-55.

Officers responded to the crash on Tuesday just before 5:00 a.m. on I-55 near New Horn Lake Road.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Splashing water
Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet
Road Construction Ahead
Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site
A high-speed chase ended in a multi-vehicle that killed three people.
High-speed crash kills 3 people in Crockett Co.
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

Latest News

Man killed in Binghampton shooting
MPD generic
Man killed in Berclair shooting
Missing 50-year-old, Cynthia Freeze
City Watch issued for endangered 50-year-old woman being held for ransom, police say
Bottom Line: Monitoring expenses during power outages
Bottom Line: Monitoring expenses during power outages