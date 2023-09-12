2 men injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are injured after a two-car crash on I-55.

Officers responded to the crash on Tuesday just before 5:00 a.m. on I-55 near New Horn Lake Road.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.