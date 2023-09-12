Advertise with Us
$10K reward offered after thieves take off with over 160 guns from Atoka pawn shop

By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATOKA, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the criminals who made away with 169 guns from Atoka pawn shop on Saturday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as well as the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), are collectively offering the money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people who burglarized the South End Gun and Pawn LLC located at 14382 U.S. 51 North.

The ATF said that an officer with the Atoka Police Department was on routine patrol at 1 a.m. Saturday when he saw a blue pickup truck backed up to a closed business. When the officer pulled into the parking lot, the truck drove off, according to the ATF.

This officer reportedly followed the truck southbound on Highway 51 until he couldn’t see it anymore. The truck was traveling at dangerously high speeds in the direction of Shelby County, according to ATF.

Officers found that the suspects had forcibly gained access to the pawn shop by ramming into the side of the building with their pickup truck.

Chief Tony Rudolph
Chief Tony Rudolph(Action News 5)

The suspect’s blue pickup truck is potentially a GMC with rear-end damage, according to the ATF.

On Monday, Atoka Police Chief Tony Rudolph told Action News 5 they have no idea where the guns are at this point.

“These firearms have just been released into the streets,” Rudolph said. “This is no regular burglary and we’re concerned about that.”

When asked if the amount of guns makes it any more concerning, Chief Rudolph said this:

“One gun is too many. We’re going to collaborate... to find these individuals and bring them to justice.”

If you have any tips to offer about this crime you’re urged to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

