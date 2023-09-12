1 injured in shooting at Millington CDL driving school

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Roadmaster Drivers School of Memphis, located in Millington.

According to the Millington Police Department, the call came in just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the school located at 8050 Singleton Avenue.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, however, police did say they were talking when they were transported.

No further information could be provided.

