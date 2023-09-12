1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Sky Lake neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A double shooting in Frayser’s Sky Lake neighborhood has left one man dead and another injured Monday night.

Memphis police are still on the scene at Birchfield Drive and Waters Edge Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

