Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in Sky Lake neighborhood

The scene at Birchfield and Waters Edge Drives
The scene at Birchfield and Waters Edge Drives(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A double shooting in Frayser’s Sky Lake neighborhood has left one man dead and another injured Monday night.

Memphis police are still on the scene at Birchfield Drive and Waters Edge Drive.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Eric Otten
Collierville man accused of murdering wife caught in Texas, police say
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at furniture store, police say
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in Southeast Shelby County shooting

Latest News

Suspect in Collierville domestic violence death caught in Texas, police say
‘We’re not giving up’: Search continues for woman who went missing after Memphis riverboat ride
$10K reward offered after thieves take off with over 160 guns from Atoka pawn shop
VIDEO: Burglar targets Veterans Adaptive Sports Center