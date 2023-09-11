Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to our next round of rain in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A storm system in the Plains is driving clouds into the Mid-South this evening and will ultimately lead to rain for much of the Action News 5 coverage area. Fortunately, a mild and mainly dry pattern will soon follow making for some great weather overall this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MP, and high temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

