Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a construction site situation on Monday.

A worker was injured in a construction “accident” at 7:45 a.m. on Chasewood Drive.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man did not survive his injuries.

The details of the incident are unclear at this time.

SCSO deputies responded to the 7600 block of Chasewood Dr. in SE Shelby County where a worker was injured in a construction accident at about 7:45 am. Shelby County Fire Dept. transported an adult male in critical condition to Regional One where he was later pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/aTVzx0Eh5x — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 11, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.