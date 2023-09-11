Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Worker dead after ‘accident’ on construction site

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a construction site situation on Monday.

A worker was injured in a construction “accident” at 7:45 a.m. on Chasewood Drive.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man did not survive his injuries.

The details of the incident are unclear at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman disappears after riverboat ride with friend, police say
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say
1 woman dead after domestic violence incident in Collierville, police say
Suspect in Collierville domestic violence death caught in Texas, police say
Maia, a dog that went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport nearby three...
Dog lost at Atlanta airport weeks ago has been found, officials say
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at furniture store, police say
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Man injured in Southeast Shelby County shooting

Latest News

Clouds will be building through the day in advance of a cold front that will pass into our...
Maggye's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Steffon Boatwright
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another man
Memphis in May (2023)
Memphis River Parks says Memphis in May didn’t pay for damages, filed lawsuit as result
Peabody Elementary
Peabody Elementary School remains closed after mold detected