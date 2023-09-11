Advertise with Us
Woman missing after riverboat ride with friend, police say

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who went missing after taking a riverboat ride with a friend.

Tamia Taylor, 21, went missing following a trip to Memphis to ride the riverboat, according to officers.

Police say her mother reported her missing Sunday after she didn’t return home from a boat ride on Riverside Drive.

Memphis police say Tamia’s mother told them Tamia was coming to Memphis to meet friends for a riverboat ride scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They said the mother told police that Tamia’s friend said she never got on the boat.

Hours later, MPD released an updated report that says further investigation shows Tamia did make it to Memphis and onto the boat, but could not be found when the boat docked.

According to the Memphis Riverboats site the ‘Midnight Booz Cruise’ is a two-hour cruise that boards at 10:30 p.m., departs at 11:30 p.m., and returns at 1:30 a.m. It’s only for people 21+

Tamia is reportedly 5′7, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige shirt, white shorts, orange socks, and white shoes.

If you have any information about this missing person please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

