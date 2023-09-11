Warmer day ahead but showers & cooler temperatures are on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will start off our work week with a warmer afternoon, highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will be building through the day in advance of a cold front that will pass into our Tuesday. This will also bring showers mainly for the front half of the day and maybe an isolated storm. Behind the front, temperatures are below average for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be Northeast 5 to 10 mph. Showers will begin to roll in going into Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Past Tuesday, temperatures will once again be below average. Average for this time of year is upper 80s and highs through the rest of the week will be in the low 80s. Lows will be in the low 60s. A good mix of sun and clouds will prevail through the week with slight rain chances returning as we head into our next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.