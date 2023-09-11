Peabody Elementary School remains closed after mold detected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peabody Elementary remains closed to students and staff on Monday due to mold.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools staff tell us throughout this closure, they have been working in four stages to allow a safe return for students and staff which include: mitigation, testing, deep cleaning, and determining the next steps for the school.

MSCS told parents last night through their communication system that the school will be closed again on Monday as deep cleaning continues throughout the morning

Mold was detected last Thursday by school officials and the school closed this past Friday.

They say the cause of the mold is from recent storms.

The mold was detected on the first floor only, but the entire school is closed as a precaution

Peabody Elementary School was reportedly built in 1909, MSCS leaders say the school is one of 33 schools that is more than 70 years old.

They say they will continue to advocate for funds to address aging infrastructure in all schools.

