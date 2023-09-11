Advertise with Us
MPD investigates 3 separate shootings

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings.

The three shootings happened Monday morning around the same time.

One person was hurt during the shooting on North Watkins and Thrift Avenue.

MPD dispatches say another shooting occurred on South Parkway. A victim drove themselves to the hospital.

Both of these shootings happened at 1:45 a.m.

The third shooting of the morning was on South Highland Street and Watauga Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

A University of Memphis alert was sent out telling people to steer clear of the area - looking for a man with a rifle.

The scene cleared around 2:45 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

