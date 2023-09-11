Memphis River Parks says Memphis in May didn’t pay for damages, filed lawsuit as result
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership filed a lawsuit against Memphis in May on Friday.
They are seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park during the organization’s spring festivals.
A statement confirming the lawsuit was also released from Tannera Gibson and Jon Lakey at Burch, Porter, and Johnson, PLLC:
In response, Memphis in May International Festival sent the following statement to our newsroom:
But for fans of both the park and the festival, this lawsuit spells even more uncertainty about the relationship between MIM and Tom Lee Park.
“I’ll come enjoy the park,” said Sara Rikard. “But will Memphis in May stay? Probably not.”
Many people who were there on Sunday say the festival’s impact on the park can’t outweigh the good it does for the city year around.
“This is the best thing the city has ever spent my tax dollars on,” said one man who was there with his young daughter.
The organizers for Memphis in May say they will have a public comment related to the bill for purported damages and restoration charges once they receive a response from their insurance carrier.
We will update this story as it develops.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.