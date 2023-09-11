Memphis River Parks says Memphis in May didn’t pay for damages, filed lawsuit as result

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership filed a lawsuit against Memphis in May on Friday.

They are seeking compensation for the $1.4 million in damages caused to Tom Lee Park during the organization’s spring festivals.

A statement confirming the lawsuit was also released from Tannera Gibson and Jon Lakey at Burch, Porter, and Johnson, PLLC:

Today, we filed suit on behalf of Riverfront Development, Inc., d/b/a Memphis River Parks Partnership, against Memphis in May International Festival, Inc. (MIM). While our client regrets that litigation has proven necessary, MIM has failed to pay for damages caused to Tom Lee Park by the Music and Barbeque festivals run by MIM. A neutral, third-party arbiter appointed by the City confirms that these damages were caused by the festivals and are owed by MIM under the contract executed by MIM and our client. After extending the deadline for the payment of these damages by MIM and even that extended deadline not being met, our client had no choice but to file the instant action. Moving forward, this matter will be handled through the court system.

In response, Memphis in May International Festival sent the following statement to our newsroom:

The invoice was received late on August 2, 37 days past the date stipulated in the lease agreement. We have submitted a claim with our insurance carrier as per guidance given by City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland during lease negotiations at City Hall in March. That should the damages exceed the city’s $500,000 allocation and Memphis in May’s $250,000 our insurance carrier will cover any overages. Memphis in May has and always will meet our financial responsibilities whatever they are determined realistically to be.

But for fans of both the park and the festival, this lawsuit spells even more uncertainty about the relationship between MIM and Tom Lee Park.

“I’ll come enjoy the park,” said Sara Rikard. “But will Memphis in May stay? Probably not.”

Many people who were there on Sunday say the festival’s impact on the park can’t outweigh the good it does for the city year around.

“This is the best thing the city has ever spent my tax dollars on,” said one man who was there with his young daughter.

The organizers for Memphis in May say they will have a public comment related to the bill for purported damages and restoration charges once they receive a response from their insurance carrier.

We will update this story as it develops.

