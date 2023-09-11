Man steals 12 diamond rings, hides in jewelry store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say stole 12 diamond rings from a jewelry store.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 5:00 PM, a theft occurred at Mufasa Memphis Jeweler on Getwell Road.

Officers were advised that a male came into the store to ask about some jewelry.

The male pretended to exit the business by opening the door which sounded the door alarm, but he hid in the business.

While the complainant was distracted, the male stole a tray of rings. During an inventory check, they noticed several rings were missing.

Video surveillance showed the male as he walked slowly to the display case, he reached over the display case and opened the door.

The male is seen removing a tray that contains 12 diamond rings, he puts the tray with the rings into his pants and walks out of the business.

The suspect was a male, with hair in twists, 27-37 years old, 5′8″-6′2″, 150-180lbs, wearing a black muscle shirt, dark jean pants, and black and white shoes.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. .

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

