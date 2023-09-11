Advertise with Us
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another man

Steffon Boatwright
Steffon Boatwright(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged after he allegedly shot and killed another man on Saturday morning.

Steffon Boatwright is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:11 a.m. at a residence on Chelsea Avenue after sanitation workers found the victim lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers followed a trail of blood from the house on Chelsea Avenue to a residence on Pearce Street.

While following the trail, police found multiple spent .40 caliber and 10 mm shell casings.

Surveillance was also recovered from a nearby business that showed a man wearing the same clothes as the victim, walking around the area for several hours on Saturday morning.

The video also showed another man who approached the scene coming from the area of Pearce Street at 3:50 a.m. when gunshots were fired.

After, the man returned to the area of Pearce Street.

Investigators interviewed the homeowner, who said he left his son, Boatwright, and the victim on the porch of the residence the prior evening.

The homeowner also said he returned home the next morning to find his backdoor broken, his house ransacked, and his two handguns missing, according to police.

He tried to contact his son but Boatwright never answered his phone.

Officers found Boatwright walking in the area Saturday evening and discovered he had two firearms, a 40. caliber and a 10 mm handgun, according to the affidavit.

Boatwright told police he had slept in nearby woods the prior night.

Police say after he was transported for further investigation he told officers, “I mean that’s common sense, yeah I did it. I mean, it ain’t nothing really to say about that. It’s just the reason why I did it.”

