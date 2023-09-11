Man accused of check fraud, forges name on check, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say committed check fraud.

Prior to any arrest, the victim was contacted by the First Horizon Bank on Poplar Avenue.

According to police, Preston Alexander Monk, 26, tried to deposit a check at the bank that was not originally signed to him.

Police say that Monk forged his name on a check for $600 that was originally written out to a youth baseball team.

After further investigation, Monk was identified as the suspect and he was taken into police custody.

Monk was booked on September 4 of this year after failing to appear in court.

He is now facing charges for theft of property and forgery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.