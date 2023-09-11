Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk how you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, including a festival on September 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Beale Street Landing.

This will be a free family event, with live music, cultural presentations, Latin food, and lots of fun for all ages.

Guests can watch the movie “Vivo,” by Netflix, outdoors and under the light of the stars. The movie will begin at 5:25 p.m.

After the movie, the celebration will keep going on with more live music, folk dance performances, and the lighting of the Hernando de Soto Bridge with the colors of the flags of some of the Latin American countries.

