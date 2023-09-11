Advertise with Us
High-speed crash ends in 3-vehicle crash, kills 3 people

A high-speed chase ended in a multi-vehicle that killed three people.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Tenn. (WMC) - A high-speed crash ended in a three-vehicle crash that killed three people on Monday.

Gadsden Police Department and other law enforcement responded to the crash at 11:26 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gadsden Elementary School.

The effort to revive all three individuals was unsuccessful.

The identities of the three people are being concealed until their family is notified, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

