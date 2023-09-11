High-speed crash ends in 3-vehicle crash, kills 3 people

GADSDEN, Tenn. (WMC) - A high-speed crash ended in a three-vehicle crash that killed three people on Monday.

Gadsden Police Department and other law enforcement responded to the crash at 11:26 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gadsden Elementary School.

The effort to revive all three individuals was unsuccessful.

The identities of the three people are being concealed until their family is notified, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and their Critical Incident Response Team, comprised of expert crash reconstructionists, will determine all the facts and collect pertinent evidence related to this crash. The THP is the lead investigative agency and any further updates will come from them.

