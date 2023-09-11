Fans showed up and showed out for the 34th Annual Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 34th annual Southern Heritage Classic ended with a win for Tennessee State University Tigers, but the Golden Lions from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff still count the day as a W.

“Who are you rooting for? U-A-P-B!” was chanted across Tiger Lane for the first time at the longtime classic exhibition of HBCUs.

“I think the biggest question has been answered today and at the game tonight,” said Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones. “We have the Southern Heritage Classic and it’s as strong as ever.”

Jones added the UAPB stepping up was a gracious and pivotal move to keep the Classic alive after Jackson State announced in February they were pulling out of the game.

“Jackson State is really missing out,” said Barabra Thompson. “Look at all this food we have cooked and the fun we are having. It’s about more than just football. It’s about family.”

Thompson was rooting for Tennessee State, but says she welcomes the new addition of the Golden Lions.

Across Tiger Lane, a UAPB Golden Lion was cooking a spread that would make any tailgater’s mouth water.

“We have to do it big for the first year,” said Kormyn Simms. “But it’s nothing from love. We have good weather. It’s great to be here.”

Another member of his team, Vandell Bland, reiterated Thompson’s sentiments from earlier in the day: JSU’s loss, is Pine Bluff’s gain.

“I think that we’re a better fit for the Southern Heritage Classic,” Bland said. “I look forward to coming back every year.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.