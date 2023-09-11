2 killed, 1 injured during separate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings.

The three shootings happened Monday morning around the same time.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:39 a.m. on North Watkins Street and Thrift Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Moments later, MPD responded to a shooting at 1:57 a.m. on South Parkway. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital.

A second man drove himself to the hospital. Both men did not survive their injuries.

The suspects in the South Parkway shooting were seen in a silver Toyota Camry, according to police.

The third shooting of the morning was on South Highland Street and Watauga Avenue.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

A University of Memphis alert was sent out telling people to steer clear of the area - looking for a man with a rifle.

The scene cleared around 2:45 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

