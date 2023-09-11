2 killed, 1 injured during separate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three separate shootings.
The three shootings happened Monday morning around the same time.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:39 a.m. on North Watkins Street and Thrift Avenue.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Moments later, MPD responded to a shooting at 1:57 a.m. on South Parkway. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital.
A second man drove himself to the hospital. Both men did not survive their injuries.
The suspects in the South Parkway shooting were seen in a silver Toyota Camry, according to police.
The third shooting of the morning was on South Highland Street and Watauga Avenue.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
A University of Memphis alert was sent out telling people to steer clear of the area - looking for a man with a rifle.
The scene cleared around 2:45 a.m.
There is no suspect information at this time.
